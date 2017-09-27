About this product
A strain-specific cannabis extract.
About this strain
White Gold, also known as "Oro Blanco" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Himalayan Gold. This strain produces euphoric effects that allow you to focus. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness. It has a pungent haze aroma. Growers say White Gold has dense colas that are caked in sticky resin.
White Gold effects
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!