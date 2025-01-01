About this product
Wookies Strainz Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesAnxious
- Feelings:RelaxedHappySleepy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Wookies effects are mostly calming.
Wookies potency is higher THC than average.
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
