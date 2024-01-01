American Pie THCa Flower

Feel balanced with the delightful American Pie! This slightly sativa-dominant hybrid, a cross of Power Plant and White Widow, offers well-balanced full-body effects for relaxation and stimulation. Enjoy its sweet citrus flavor with spicy grass and rich pine notes, complemented by an aroma of sandalwood, herbs, and grass. The buds are compact, dense green with sparse orange hairs and chunky white crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.

 

