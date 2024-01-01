About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
American Pie effects are mostly energizing.
American Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.
