Bubblegum Gelato THCa Flower

by HelloMary
Indica THC 18%
Strain rating:
About this product

Say hello to Bubblegum Gelato! An exotic blend of Gelato #45 and Indiana Bubblegum offers a flavor sensation that has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it, too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that’s accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries with a gassy undertone.

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

HelloMary
Welcome to HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
