Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing, uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.