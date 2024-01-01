Indulge with the delicious Glitter Bomb THCa flower, an indica hybrid that features a sweet fruity blueberry taste accented by hints of skunky, flowery haze. Named for its gorgeous appearance and explosive high, Glitter Bomb is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover.
◆ Grape Gas x OG Kush Breath Blueberry Headband
◆ Indica Hybrid
◆ Premium Indoor
