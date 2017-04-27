Grease Monkey THCa Rosin

by HelloMary
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Time to relax with Grease Monkey THCa Live Rosin, an indica-dominant hybrid grown and washed in California. Each 1-gram jar is packed with an earthy pungency accented by sugary skunky diesel and a touch of vanilla

About this strain

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand HelloMary
HelloMary
Welcome to HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
