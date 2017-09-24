Experience the legendary Jack Herer, named after the renowned community activist and author. This sativa-dominant hybrid was created through crossing the classic Haze with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Famous for its uplifting and energizing effects, Jack Herer delivers a clear-headed euphoria and a surge of motivation, perfect for days when you need an extra boost. With its sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor and a hint of woody pine, Jack Herer’s aroma evokes a refreshing zest.



◆ Haze x Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk



◆ Sativa Hybrid



◆ Premium Indoor

