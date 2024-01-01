LA Pop Rocks THCa Flower

by HelloMary
Hybrid THC 18%
Strain rating:
About this product

Power through day or night with LA Pop Rocks! This strain features minty green frosty nugs adorned with thick orange hairs. The flavor profile is a delightful mix of sweet yet sour apple candy, accented by spicy black pepper and nutty mint. Created from a cross of Triangle Kush BX2 and Z Animal, this indica-dominant hybrid will relax both your body and mind.

About this strain

LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

HelloMary
