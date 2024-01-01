About this product
Chem Z, also called Top Dawg, is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Chemdog x (Zkittles x Sour Dawg). Chem Z is complex, with a nose of sweet coffee, astringent gas, and fruity funk. Expect creative, uplifted, and relaxed effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
