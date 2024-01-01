Z Chem THCa Rosin

HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Relax well with Z Chem THCa Live Rosin, an indica-dominant hybrid grown and washed in California. Each 1-gram jar is packed with greasy goodness, delivering a burst of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors with a little gassy undertone.

Chem Z, also called Top Dawg, is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Chemdog x (Zkittles x Sour Dawg). Chem Z is complex, with a nose of sweet coffee, astringent gas, and fruity funk. Expect creative, uplifted, and relaxed effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

HelloMary
Welcome to HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
