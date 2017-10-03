Blue Dream THCa Flower

by HelloMary
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a classic with Blue Dream. This slightly sativa-dominant hybrid was created by crossing the classic Haze with Blueberry. It delivers the taste of a sweet blueberry pie and sugary sweet blueberries that stay on your tongue long after smoking. Blue Dream is known for its balanced high, providing cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation.

◆ Blueberry x Haze

◆ Sativa Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

HelloMary
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
