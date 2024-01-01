Dr. J THCa Flower

by HelloMary
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Experience the bold and pungent flavors of Dr. J THCa Flower! This Indica-dominant strain was made from a cross of Chauffeur x Jealousy; this eye-popping strain features deep violet buds with a complex palate of earth, funk, diesel, vanilla, and sweet dough.

◆ Jealousy x Chauffeur

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Dr. J effects are mostly energizing.

    Dr. J potency is higher THC than average.

Dr. J is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes and distributed by Phinest Cannabis, made from a genetic cross of Chauffeur x Jealousy. As a child strain of our 2022 Strain of the Year, Dr. J is a pungent, eye-popping strain that manifests as big, deep violet buds with lime green accents and pale ochre pistils, shrouded in thick trichomes. It can often express as much as 19% THC, and has a palate of earth, funk, diesel, vanilla, and sweet dough. Dr. J is a sedating strain that induces the munchies; medical patients may find that it provides relief to symptoms related to arthritis and eye pressure.  If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dr. J, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

