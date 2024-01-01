Dulce De Uva THCa Rosin

by HelloMary
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Savor the sweetness with Dulce De Uva THCa Live Rosin, an indica-dominant hybrid grown and washed in California. Each jar is packed with greasy goodness, delivering a burst of sour grape candies accented by touches of sugary vanilla and caramel cookies.

◆ Grape Pie x OG Kush

◆ Indica Hybrid

About this strain

﻿Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

HelloMary
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
