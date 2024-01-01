Super Runtz THCa Flower

About this product

Chill out with Super Runtz THCa flower! These sweet and frosty buds offer a burst of delicious flavor combining sweet, fruity, and citrus flavors. Super Runtz promises a delightful experience for those seeking a balanced hybrid with premium indoor quality.

◆ Super Lemon Cherry Gelato x Runtz

◆ Balanced Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Super Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Super Runtz is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Super Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by CRONJA, Super Runtz features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from CRONJA, a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
