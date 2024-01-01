Tally Mon THCa Rosin

by HelloMary
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get the best of both worlds with Tally Mon THCa Live Rosin, a 50/50 hybrid grown and washed in California. Each 1-gram jar is packed with greasy goodness, delivering a burst of tropical fruits.

◆ Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos x Papaya

◆ Balanced Hybrid

◆ Indoor Living Soil

Tally Mon, also known as "Tally Man," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing a Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos strain with Papaya. This strain is sought after for its ability to increase sexual arousal and produce uplifting and relaxing effects. Some consumers have reported a light tingling sensation and intense couch-lock after smoking Tally Mon. This strain features a nutty flavor profile with an aroma that smells like bananas. Tally Mon generally has high THC levels, so it's important to take it slow with this strain until you understand how it effects you. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, other mood disorders. Growers say Tally Mon comes in fluffy light green foliage layered with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

