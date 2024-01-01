About this product
Tractor Fuel THCa Rosin
by HelloMary
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Tractor Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Gas Pedal OG x Original Z, produced in collaboration between Mendoja Farms and Mercy Wellness. This strain has a full tank of terps, with oozing notes of fuel, ammonia, and sour candy. Euphoric effects abound without anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tractor Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
