Tractor Fuel THCa Rosin

by HelloMary
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy an original with Tractor Fuel THCa Rosin. Tractor Fuel is an indica-leaning cross between Gas Pedal Og and Zkittlez that packs an earthy, diesel, and pine flavor with sour candy undertones.

About this strain

Tractor Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Gas Pedal OG x Original Z, produced in collaboration between Mendoja Farms and Mercy Wellness. This strain has a full tank of terps, with oozing notes of fuel, ammonia, and sour candy. Euphoric effects abound without anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tractor Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
