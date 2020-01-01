 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HelloMD

Be happy, Be healthy

Get your medical document through our virtual consultation platform in the privacy of your own home.
Play our live trivia game and test your cannabis IQ. We’re rewarding knowledge with cash.
Watch our "Ask a Doctor" livestreams to learn about how cannabis works with specific conditions.
Visit our CBD store for products from CBD mints to topicals.
About HelloMD

HelloMD has been in operation in the U.S. since 2015. We offer Telehealth and in-person solutions for medical marijuana cards in various states. We’ll connect you with a knowledgeable doctor trained in the medicinal use of cannabis. Depending on the state you live in, our educational consultations can take place via a video-enabled computer, smartphone or through an in-person consultation in a doctor’s office near you. We also have a new trivia app that will test your cannabis knowledge. We’re rewarding knowledge with cash every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the app. You can download the app through the Apple app store by searching HelloMD.