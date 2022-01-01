About this product
COOLING For those who prefer a more traditional topical. Ingredients: hemp seed, coconut, and avocado oils is infused with 200mg of 99.5% Pure Hemp Oil Extract CBD, natural beeswax. arnica, eucalyptus Oil, wintergreen and camphor, which makes this a popular topical in the athletic community. Weight: 135 grams
Products on this site contain a value of 0.3% or less THC.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Products on this site contain a value of 0.3% or less THC.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!