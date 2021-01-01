About this product

Not sure which of our CBD Gummies you love the most? There’s no need to choose with Hemp Bombs® CBD Gummies Bundle! This bundle features all five of our CBD Gummy varieties, including our original, sleep, high potency, immunity and botanical blends. Support your overall wellness and experience total relaxation with the beneficial properties of each delicious, bite-sized edible.



• 50-Count Botanical CBD Gummies

• 50-Count CBD Gummies for Sleep

• 20-Count High Potency CBD Gummies

• 8-Count CBD Immunity Gummies

• 8-Count CBD Gummies

• 2340mg of CBD total

• Tested by Independent Labs

• Made in America