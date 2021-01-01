About this product

Add a daily boost to your diet! Our Energy Blast & Focus Oral Spray is designed to help you focus throughout the day without crashing. A healthier alternative to coffee or energy drinks, our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy. This product is made with naturally derived, high quality ingredients & is orally absorbed for fast results! Helps increase energy without annoying jitters or crash. Nutrients are absorbed orally - almost instantly. Helps provide a healthy dose of natural energy throughout the day. Scientifically tested to be safe & effective! Adults spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily. For best results spray under tongue, hold for a few seconds, then swallow.