About this product

This is a high potency pure hemp oil containing 50 servings (15mg each) of Premium CBD Hemp Oil per bottle. CBD has been known to support healthy blood sugar levels, promote healthy energy levels, relieve anxiety, aid in digestion, support optimal immune function and the regeneration of healthy cells, and promote a sense of serenity and overall well-being. Perfect for anyone wanting to treat severe health challenges and regain optimal health. Suggested Use: 20 drops (1/2 dropper) in the morning and 20 drops in the evening, more if desired. Drop onto your tongue or use in food & drinks. Natural peppermint flavor.