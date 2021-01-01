About this product

Our CBD Hemp Pain Free-ze Rub is a topical analgesic that uses cold therapy (Cryotherapy) to “freeze” away pain. This is the perfect answer to muscle aches and joint ailments! This product contains 50mg of CBD oil that effectively binds to your CB2 receptors, to help melt away tension related to sore muscles. Our formula contains menthol to help penetrate quickly & offer non-addictive targeted relief at the point of pain. Apply generously to areas experiencing pain or soreness. Great for arthritis, back pain, sore muscles & joints. Long lasting for all day relief! Experience the soothing comfort of being pain free!