This is pure CBD Isolate with a purity of approximately 99%. This product has been known to target pain, anxiety, nausea, muscle spasms and seizures. This product contains zero THC, having no known side-effects, which allows for safely consuming at a higher concentration. Suggested Use: 20 drops (1/2 dropper) in the morning and 20 drops in the evening, more if desired. Drop onto your tongue or use in food & drinks. Natural peppermint flavor.