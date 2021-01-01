Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Farm CTFO

Hemp Farm CTFO

Isolate CBD Oil Drops 1500 mg

About this product

This is pure CBD Isolate with a purity of approximately 99%. This product has been known to target pain, anxiety, nausea, muscle spasms and seizures. This product contains zero THC, having no known side-effects, which allows for safely consuming at a higher concentration. Suggested Use: 20 drops (1/2 dropper) in the morning and 20 drops in the evening, more if desired. Drop onto your tongue or use in food & drinks. Natural peppermint flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!