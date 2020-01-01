 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hemp Fields Farm
Hemp Fields Farm

It's simple: we care

About Hemp Fields Farm

Hemp Fields Farm is a family-owned Colorado company dedicated to the strategic research, development, and cultivation of organically and locally grown Colorado hemp. Our company is vertically integrated: we breed cultivars, test, farm and distribute products all from our Pueblo, Colorado farm. Hemp Fields Farm is committed to providing the public with an accessible and affordable full-spectrum, organic CBD oil extract. Our company is competitively priced to be more cost-effective than any other domestically-cultivated CBD-rich hemp extract product because we firmly believe that CBD-rich hemp extracts should be broadly accessible.