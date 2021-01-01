About this product

EXTRA Hemp: this hemp skin lotion contains a full spectrum hemp complex that’s more potent than the gentler classic version.

More Vibrancy: The Extra version of Trompetol is suitable for helping to naturally relieve sore muscles and joints. However, its use should be avoided on very irritated or damaged skin because of the high concentration of active ingredients. For such cases, the use of the classic (regular) Trompetol hemp skin lotion is recommended.



A Powerful Combination of Organic Ingredients!



Trompetol Extra Hemp Skin Lotion with full spectrum hemp extract and lavender contains no artificial colors, preservatives or synthetic fragrances that would clash with it’s active constituents.



The formula contains several natural ingredients that form a synergistic combination and have been dermatologically tested.

Trompetol Skin Salve Ingredients



Organic Olive Oil: Provides significant moisturizing and nourishing properties for the skin, particularly thanks to the major constituents – oleic acid (omega 3) and antioxidants.

Petrolatum: Vaseline

Organic Hemp Seed Oil: Gives the skin an ideal composition of essential fatty acids, with 15% linoleic acid (ALA) and 5% gamma-linolenic acid (GLA).

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: Hemp has been acknowledged for thousands of years as a fabulous plant that helps the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) work its magic in terms of skin health! Contains less than 0.3% THC, meaning it’s non-psychoactive.

Essential Lemon Oil: Due to the major constituent limonene, lemon oil has powerful antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Moreover, it leaves a soft fresh scent on the skin.

Essential Oil of Peppermint: A refreshing, soothing, and sedative plant ingredient.

Lavender Oil: Another oil with potent antiseptic properties. Moreover, it’s also a muscle relaxant and a powerful painkiller.