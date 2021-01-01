About this product
Convenient and easy, the Hemp Hookahzz CBD Oil Rechargeable Vape Kit is the perfect way to enjoy your CBD every day. Choose from our variety of flavors and colors to match your personal style!
- Pineapple Express
- Melon Madnezz
- Fresh Mintzz
- Gold
The atomizer in this kit may be refilled with any flavor of Hemp Hookahzz CBD E-Liquid or you may toss the CBD cartridge and replace with any of our Hemp Hookahzz CBD cartridges.
Our CBD oil is derived from Non-GMO cannabis where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers are ever used. No propylene glycol is added; our CBD E-Liquids are vegetable glycerin based. Our oil is safe enough to eat! We manufacture in the USA and lab test to ensure the highest purity of our product.
E-Liquid Ingredients: CBD Gold Hemp Oil, VG, Natural & Artificial Flavoring.
Always non-GMO and gluten free!
To charge the vape pen, twist the vape pen into the provided USB charger and plug the USB in. The USB charger will function in any powered USB port. As the vape pen runs low on power during use, the light on the tip will start to blink.
To use, simply attach the atomizer to the vape pen battery. Then inhale and enjoy!
Once the cartridge has been completely used, it may be replaced with any flavor of Hemp Hookahzz cartridge, or you may refill it with any Hemp Hookahzz E-Liquid. To refill, pull off the mouthpiece and take out the small rubber plug to open the cartridge. Put the tip of your E-Liquid bottle of choice directly into the cartridge and invert the bottle until the cartridge has fully refilled. Replace the rubber plug to seal the cartridge. Push the mouthpiece back on until it clicks. The cartridge is ready to use again!
About this brand
Hemp Hookahzz
Hemp Hookahzz, LLC, is a grassroots company based in North County San Diego, California, specializing in CBD e-juice (cannabidiol), in addition to electronic vapor-emitting devices such as disposable 800 puff e-cigarettes available in nicotine and non-nicotine options. As one of the very first CBD e-liquid companies on the market, we also provide CBD wax/dabs, e-pipes, Evod e-cigs, and much more. At Hemp Hookahzz, we have your vaping needs covered!
Transparency is our core mission statement at Hemp Hookahzz. Our professional team of developers and technicians consistently strive to produce the highest quality, most affordable, and deliciously flavored CBD e-juice on the market. Hemp Hookahzz works tirelessly to ensure that not only are our customers satisfied, but also our employees. Vaping while in the office is not only allowed—it’s encouraged! Constantly testing our products ensures a satisfying and enjoyable experience—for both our clients and our staff.
Our mission is to provide the healthiest, most convenient and economically priced, premium alternative to regular cigarette smoking, an alternative that poses no harmful effects to the user or those around them. We strive to provide highly superior and one-of-a-kind product with an uncompromising commitment to quality. To provide products to assist those who want to quit smoking dangerous tobacco products, while increasing their overall health! We are also focused on providing continued education to the public as to the medicinal benefits and wide range of therapeutic uses for CBD as an alternative medicine via vapor omitting devices, daily supplements and other products.
