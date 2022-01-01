1 gram - Delta-8 THC-O Abacus Diesel vape cartridge. Made with Cannabis derived Terpenes. 100% Hemp derived. Delta-8 THC-O is an incredibly smooth acetylated form of Delta-8 THC. Best for vaping, and reportedly 2-3x more potent than standard Delta-8 for some. Abacus Diesel's terpene profile is extremely gassy and skunky. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



Instructions:



Effects can continue to increase for up to an hour, it is advised to take 1 puff and wait at least 30-60~ minutes before taking another puff to assess your tolerance to Delta-8 THC-O. Do not assume Delta-8 or Delta-9 tolerance is similar to this cannabinoid.



Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Quality always comes first: Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and unknown/harmful substances.



Delta 8-THC-O: 85.90%



Delta 8-THC: 1.95%



Delta-9 THC: 0.22%



Total Cannabinoids: 91.74%



Terpenes: 5.04%



Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, with less of a “stoned” feeling. Delta-8 THCo is similar, as acetylation is simply a process used to increase bioavailability, therefore, potency, while producing similar effects.