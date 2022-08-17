About this product
Introducing Abacus Diesel Live Resin: Extracted from the same material as the flower - This Live Resin tests extremely high in terpenes, at 13.34% and loaded with rare minor cannabinoids such as THCA, CBDv, CBG. The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a strong gassy aroma. One of our highest testing live resins to date, Abacus Diesel tests very high in the terpene Pinene (2.73%), Myrcene (3.52%), & Humulene (0.87%).
1 gram of Abacus Diesel Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 55.64%
CBDV: 1.40%
CBC: 0.20%
THCA: 2.46%
CBG: 0.92%
Total Cannabinoids: 70.29%
Total Terpenes: 13.34%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
