Introducing Abacus Diesel Live Resin: Extracted from the same material as the flower - This Live Resin tests extremely high in terpenes, at 13.34% and loaded with rare minor cannabinoids such as THCA, CBDv, CBG. The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a strong gassy aroma. One of our highest testing live resins to date, Abacus Diesel tests very high in the terpene Pinene (2.73%), Myrcene (3.52%), & Humulene (0.87%).



1 gram of Abacus Diesel Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Hydrocarbon extract



Total CBD: 55.64%



CBDV: 1.40%



CBC: 0.20%



THCA: 2.46%



CBG: 0.92%



Total Cannabinoids: 70.29%



Total Terpenes: 13.34%