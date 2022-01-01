-5mg CBD Per Cup



-18 Tea Bags per Box



The synergistic blend of our CBD Chamomile Tea, crafted to include lemon balm, lavender is, simply put: sublime. Meaning, alone each individual component brings its own unique contribution, but together, this unique blend provides a potent reminder of the power of teamwork. Crafted so that no one element overpowers another, and fortified with 5 mg of water-soluble CBD, this delightful cup of calm will fast become the tea you seek throughout the day, but most especially when relaxation is on call.



Why Water-Soluble vs. Oil Based Tea?

When choosing a tea to drink that includes CBD, we have taken chemistry into consideration. Naturally, you don’t want the exquisite experience of enjoying a cup of Buddha Teas turned into a science project, but here’s the deal: not all CBD-infused teas are the same. The truth is, that CBD oil-based teas can’t extract in hot water. Crafted using nanosized particles of water-soluble CBD, our innovative process ensures that the CBD we claim to include in our tea bags actually ends up in your tea. With water-soluble, bioavailable CBD, you can feel confident that the CBD extracts into the hot tea, which allows your body full delivery, providing it with the most benefits possible.



A Dash of Lemon Balm, a Pinch of Lavender

Lemon balm’s burgeoning popularity is understandable, once you realize its versatility and widespread use in everything from bee cultivation, to aromatherapy, to foods and beverages. As well, lavender seems to be everywhere these days, but not commonly thought of as an addition to food. Tending on the strong side, often overused as an ingredient in tea, we include just the right amount, about 10% of our thoughtful blend, which provides the absolute perfect pinch to accent, not dominate, this calming cup of CBD brew.



Health Benefits of Chamomile, Lemon Balm, Lavender Tea

Chamomile is best known as a relaxant, digestive aid, and all-around daily delight. Many have found relief using chamomile to help combat depression, some allergies, anxiety, tummy troubles, inflammation, and even insomnia.

Reputable studies have confirmed lemon balm’s efficacy as a powerful relaxant and antiviral.

Highly recognized and popularized by images of lavender fields of Provence, this distinct herb is reputed to bring deep calm to body, mind, and spirit. It has also been known to help heal bug bites and other skin issues.

Cultivated throughout the world, and used medicinally in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, chamomile has earned global popularity for its calming effects. Paired with healing lemon balm, and a hint of lavender, we’ve added 5 mg water-soluble CBD to each tea bag. This CBD Chamomile Blend Tea might be the smoothest, most nurturing cup of tea you’ll ever enjoy. *Finally, our CBD Chamomile Blend Tea has been tested to reveal zero percent THC.