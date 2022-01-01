This superior CBD blend contains four powerful medicinal mushrooms: chaga,reishi, lion’s mane, and cordyceps, providing a balanced, nutrient dense tea to enjoy any time of day. To this remarkably beneficial blend, we’ve added aromatic lemongrass, sweet rooibos, and a touch of anise for a balanced flavor you’re going to love. These herbs and mushrooms perfectly compliment the calming effects of our water-soluble CBD. Please also note: THIS TEA DOES NOT TASTE LIKE MUSHROOM SOUP.



In the Know

What's Really Going on Here

With such an exquisite blend of herbs and CBD expertly brought together to create a seriously beneficial cup of tea, it might be of interest to take a deeper look at what each ingredient contributes. As with other Buddha Tea Blends, CBD Mushroom Defense works so amazingly due to the synergistic manner in which the herbs are combined. Here, once again, together really is better.



Medicinal Mushroom Blend: Chaga, Reishi, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps—among the many qualities of these remarkable fungi, these mushrooms help balance and regulate the immune system.

Chaga: super high in antioxidants, a powerful anti-inflammatory, and highly supports the immune system.

Reishi: has a calming, relaxing quality. Supports cardiovascular function.

Lion’s Mane: has the ability to support the nervous system. Protects and may even regenerate the nervous system.

Cordyceps: energizing, rejuvenating. May support libido.

Rooibos— sweet, flavorful, caffeine-free. Contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties.

Spearmint Leaf—supports the digestive system; high in antioxidants.

Lemongrass—a wonderful anti-inflammatory; also calming.

Anise Seed—supports digestive system, with a sweet, comforting flavor.

Ginger Root—highly supportive anti-inflammatory, wonderful for the digestive system; offers a spicy kick.

Water-soluble CBD

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to brew nine different teas to reap the benefits of them all. We’ve combined them for you, in one, outstanding, incredibly soothing tea. The flavor profile is uniquely ours, boasting an earthy, yet somewhat sweet essence. No single ingredient jumps out and steals the show. It’s the ratio’s perfection that makes this blend one you’ll feel drawn to. As always, because cannabinoids need fat to be absorbed in the small intestine, make sure to enjoy your cup of CBD Mushroom Defense with, or directly after a meal or snack.



The miracle of water-soluble CBD Tea



Because oil and water don’t mix, CBD oil-based teas cannot extract in hot water. We incorporate a broad spectrum, water-soluble CBD powder into our CBD teas that allow the CBD in the tea to actually be delivered. With optimum bioavailability and maximum absorption, our 100% THC-free CBD teas provide important benefits, especially when you want to deliciously calm down.