-5mg CBD Per Cup



-18 Tea Bags per Box



No doubt, at some time in your life, you’ve had a cup of peppermint tea. No doubt, if peppermint ranks high on your “go-to” tea list, you have discerned varying levels of deliciousness. Maybe it’s due to whether or not the peppermint was cultivated without pesticides. Perhaps it’s the way you brew the tea. Or maybe, it’s simply the quality of the peppermint that steeps in the hot water. Our CBD Peppermint Tea not only includes some of the freshest, highest quality peppermint available, it is enhanced with 5 mg of water-soluble CBD, which rounds out this cup of cool to make it the refreshing cup you’ll seek at mealtime, before bed, or whenever that feeling of ahhh is the goal.



Water-Soluble vs. Oil Based CBD

When choosing a tea to drink that includes CBD, we have taken chemistry into consideration. Naturally, you don’t want the exquisite experience of enjoying a cup of Buddha Teas turned into a science project, but here’s the deal: not all CBD-infused teas are the same. The truth is, CBD oil-based teas can’t extract in hot water. Crafted using nanosized particles of water-soluble CBD, our innovative process ensures that the CBD we claim to include in our tea bags actually ends up in your tea. With water-soluble, bioavailable CBD, you can feel confident that the CBD extracts into the hot tea, which allows your body full delivery, providing it with the most benefits possible.



Health Benefits of CBD Peppermint Tea

The obvious—digestive issues: nausea; gas & bloating; possibly IBS.

As an antispasmodic, peppermint, along with water-soluble CBD, has assisted with respiratory issues.

Menthol, an organic compound found in peppermint, and known for its cooling properties, is widely known to help reduce fevers.

In vitro, peppermint has proven to be an antibacterial.

Used in gums, toothpaste, mouthwash and candies, peppermint has long been touted to deal with bad breath.

Finally, with the calming, cooling aromatherapy aspect of peppermint, combined with our water-soluble CBD, this blend promises to provide a relaxing cup of tea, day or night.