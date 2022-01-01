-5mg CBD Per Cup



-18 Tea Bags per Box



Adaptogenic herbs support the body’s ability to accommodate physical and emotional stresses. In the Ayurvedic tradition, Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is considered a premier adaptogen, boasting anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Ashwagandha is another adaptogenic powerhouse, providing increased energy during the day, and sleep assistance at night. Licorice root is the third Ayurvedic adaptogen, and helps harmonize the body and mind. Flavorful rooibos is added to this blend, which includes our water-soluble CBD to create a delicious, powerful stress relieving formula.



In the Know

Adaptogenic herbs support the body’s ability to accommodate stress. In the Ayurvedic tradition, Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is considered a premier adaptogen, with anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Ashwagandha is another adaptogenic powerhouse, able to provide energy during the day, and sleep assistance at night. Licorice root is the third harmonizing Ayurvedic adaptogen. Flavorful rooibos is added to this blend, which includes our water-soluble CBD, creating a delicious, stress relieving formula.



What's Really Going on Here

With such an exquisite blend of herbs and CBD expertly brought together to create one delicious calming cup of tea, it might be of interest to take a deeper look at what each ingredient contributes. Three of the five elements of this beautiful tea are adaptogens, a category of healing plants that are known to help balance and restore the body. As with other Buddha Tea Blends, CBD Tulsi Ashwagandha Blend works so amazingly due to the synergistic manner in which the herbs are combined. Here, once again, together really is better.



Tulsi (a.k.a. Holy Basil)—a superpower adaptogen, often deployed by Ayurvedic practitioners to combat the damage accrued by living with the everyday stresses of life.

Roobios— sweet, flavorful, caffeine-free. Contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties.

Ashwagandha— common Ayurvedic herb, and one of the most well-known and powerful adaptogens. A plethora of physical conditions find relief with ashwahandha, and that’s why it’s frequently incorporated into a variety of health regimens.

Licorice Root—a known adaptogen, this distinctive herb supports the digestive system, may help ease muscle cramps, is used to treat sore throats, and is enlisted to support the respiratory tract.

Water-soluble CBD

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to brew four different teas to reap the benefits of them all. We’ve combined them for you, in one delicious, adaptogenic CBD tea. The unique flavor profile boasts a balanced sweet, mildly spicy, yet earthy essence. No single ingredient jumps out and steals the show. It’s the ratio’s perfection that makes this blend a delight. As always, because cannabinoids need fat to be absorbed in the small intestine, make sure to enjoy your cup of CBD Tulsi Ashwagandha Blend with, or directly after a meal or snack.