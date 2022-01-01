Introducing our high CBG formulated vape cartridges, a 1:1 blend of CBG and CBDa/CBD for relaxation. CBG has shown potential to be effective for pain relief, focus and energy. With strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBG is often a favorite cannabinoid. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



CBG Vape cartridges will be available in multiple terpene profiles:



Mimosa's terpene profile has notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through that will have you thinking you're on a beach with a Mimosa



Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,



CBG: 48.77%



CBD: 27.75%



CBDa: 15.97%



D9-THC: 0.17%



Total Cannabinoids: 92.88%



Terpenes: 5%