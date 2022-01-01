Introducing our high CBN formulated vape cartridges, a 1:1 blend of CBN and CBDa/CBD for relaxation. CBN has shown potential to be strongly effective for anxiety and relaxation in several studies. Cannabinol (CBN), is a very rare minor cannabinoid found in hemp. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



CBN Vape cartridges will be available in multiple terpene profiles:



Mimosa's terpene profile has notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through that will have you thinking you're on a beach with a Mimosa



Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,



CBN: 47.38%



CBD: 31.92%



CBDa: 17.26%



D9-THC: 0.16%



Total Cannabinoids: 96.91%



Terpenes: 5%