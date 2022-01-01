20 count bottle (160mg Delta-9 total) of Delta-9 THC Gummies. Formulated to contain the maximum amount of Delta 9 THC that is federally legal (up to 0.3% Delta-9 THC). Delta-9 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in Cannabis, known to produce blissful, euphoric, and "stoned" effects.



-8mg of Delta-9 per gummy



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.



-Shaped like cubes for comfortable consumption.



-Blue Raspberry and Grape Gummies



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.



-Extremely potent. Delta-9 THC is psychoactive, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Delta-9 (Δ9) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Organic Prebiotic Tapioca Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Hemp Extract, Organic Fruit Extracts, Organic Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup



Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.