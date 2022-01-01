"Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma and it's high in both Cannabinoids & Terpenes. It tested high in the terpenes Farnesene (1.54%), Caryophyllene (1.02%), & Myrcene (0.99%).



Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.



1 gram of "Fruity OG" Live Resin , from the cultivar Sour Space Candy. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Total CBD: 85.13%



Total CBDv: 0.56%



Total CBG: 0.66%



Total THC: 0.28%



Total Cannabinoids: 86.86%



Total Terpenes: 5.85%