About this product
"Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma and it's high in both Cannabinoids & Terpenes. It tested high in the terpenes Farnesene (1.54%), Caryophyllene (1.02%), & Myrcene (0.99%).
Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.
1 gram of "Fruity OG" Live Resin , from the cultivar Sour Space Candy. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 85.13%
Total CBDv: 0.56%
Total CBG: 0.66%
Total THC: 0.28%
Total Cannabinoids: 86.86%
Total Terpenes: 5.85%
Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.
1 gram of "Fruity OG" Live Resin , from the cultivar Sour Space Candy. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 85.13%
Total CBDv: 0.56%
Total CBG: 0.66%
Total THC: 0.28%
Total Cannabinoids: 86.86%
Total Terpenes: 5.85%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.