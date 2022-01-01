About this product
Forbidden V is one of the first genetics of its kind - a high CBDv genetic cultivated by OregonCBD seeds. Cultivated indoors, This very rare variety produces a 1:1 ratio of CBDv to CBD. CBDv produces its own unique effects, most consumers will find that it provides calm, focused energy, coupled with muscle relaxation. Forbidden V also boasts an impressive 4.74% terpenes, with a unique profile testing high in the uplifting terpene Ocimene (1.00%), and Myrcene (2.00%), giving the strain a sweet pine, citrus aroma.
CBD: 7.91%
CBDv: 7.40%
Total Cannabinoids: 17.81%
Terpenes: 4.74%
CBG: 0.93%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Uplift, Relief
Genotype: Forbidden V
Phenotype: Forbidden V seed run, 2-3 significant expressions
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
