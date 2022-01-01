About this product
Strawberry Cake is grown indoors, with legendary heritage in the genetics. A cross between the original Strawberry Cake and an unknown high CBD variety, Strawberry Cake is extremely frosty and unique, with old school genetics such as White Widow, Cheese, and Chronic in it's lineage. Buds are dense and bright green with orange pistils. The terpene profile is reminiscent of strawberry cake, high in Myrcene (0.88%), Caryophyllene (0.48%) and Humulene (0.40%). Strawberry Cake is a well-rounded hybrid, great for anytime of day.
CBD: 10.67%
Total Cannabinoids: 13.31%
Terpenes: 1.80%
CBC: 0.55%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, Chill
Genotype: Strawberry Cake
Phenotype: Strawberry Cake
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
