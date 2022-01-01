20 count bottle (400mg of Live Resin, 200mg CBD: 100mg THC) of Live Resin Gummies. Live Resin is a premium form of extract, from fresh frozen whole-plant material, rich in Terpenes and Cannabinoids. Each gummy contains 5mg of Delta-9 THC and 10mg of CBDa/CBD, creating a perfect balance of uplifting and euphoric effects from the Delta-9 THC, balanced with the calming and focus from the CBDa/CBD.



-20mg of Live Resin per gummy (5mg D9-THC: 10mg CBDa/CBD)



-CBDa has also been shown in studies to increase the immune system.



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.



-Shaped like cubes for comfortable consumption.



-Peach and Mango flavor



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.



-Extremely potent. Delta-9 THC from Hemp Derived Live Resin is psychoactive, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Hemp-Derived Live Resin (D9-THC, CBD, and CBDa) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Organic Prebiotic Tapioca Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Organic Fruit Extracts, Organic Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup



Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.