About this product
***Award Winning in High Times Hemp Cup***
Otto ll is another one of our new Live Resins! Otto ll has a woody/floral aroma and it's high in both CBD & Cannabinoids. It tested high in the terpenes Cedrol (2.13%), Bisabolol (0.63%), & Caryophyllene (0.62%).
The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remove any remaining THC.
1 gram of Otto ll Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 82.72%
Total Cannabinoids: 83.95%
Total Terpenes: 4.20%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
