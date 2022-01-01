***Award Winning in High Times Hemp Cup***



Otto ll is another one of our new Live Resins! Otto ll has a woody/floral aroma and it's high in both CBD & Cannabinoids. It tested high in the terpenes Cedrol (2.13%), Bisabolol (0.63%), & Caryophyllene (0.62%).



The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remove any remaining THC.



1 gram of Otto ll Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Total CBD: 82.72%



Total Cannabinoids: 83.95%



Total Terpenes: 4.20%