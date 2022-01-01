Introducing Space Glue Live Resin: Extracted from the same material as the flower - This Live Resin tests extremely high in terpenes, at 12.25% and loaded with rare minor cannabinoids such as CBDv, CBC, CBL. The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a pungent sweet skunk profile. . It's very high in the gassy terpene Terpinolene (2.26%), Myrcene (2.14%), & Farnesene (2.53%).



1 gram of Space Glue Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Hydrocarbon extract



Total CBD: 57.36%



CBDV: 2.32%



CBC: 2.97%



CBL: 2.13%



CBG: 1.30%



Total Cannabinoids: 76.85%



Total Terpenes: 12.25%