1 gram - Delta-8 THC-O Sugar Tart vape cartridge. Made with Cannabis derived Terpenes. 100% Hemp derived. Delta-8 THC-O is an incredibly smooth acetylated form of Delta-8 THC. Best for vaping, and reportedly 2-3x more potent than standard Delta-8 for some. Sugar Tart's terpene profile consits of berries and fuel with an earthy pine overtone that's both sweet and spicy.. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



Instructions:



Effects can continue to increase for up to an hour, it is advised to take 1 puff and wait at least 30-60~ minutes before taking another puff to assess your tolerance to Delta-8 THC-O. Do not assume Delta-8 or Delta-9 tolerance is similar to this cannabinoid.



Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Quality always comes first: Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and unknown/harmful substances.



Delta 8-THC-O: 85.90%



Delta 8-THC: 1.95%



Delta-9 THC: 0.22%



Total Cannabinoids: 91.74%



Terpenes: 5.08%



Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, with less of a “stoned” feeling. Delta-8 THCo is similar, as acetylation is simply a process used to increase bioavailability, therefore, potency, while producing similar effects.