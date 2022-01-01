About this product
A trifecta collaboration between 3 indoor strains - Super CBD, Sugar Pine Kush, and Double Cherry. This hydrocarbon extract is full spectrum, high in CBD, CBG and THCa.
Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer or quartz nail.
CBD: 51.31%
CBG: 21.20%
THCa: 2.68%
Total Cannabinoids: 87.03%
Terpenes: 4.11%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
