About this product
Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, less of a “stoned” feeling.
Delta-8 Sauce is based on our most popular Live Resins
The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC. Delta-8 is then homogenized with the live resin, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure, the remaining CBD then forms "rocks", creating a consistency known as Sauce.
"Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma.
1 gram of Delta 8 Sauce. Current terpene profile: Fruity OG. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 55.22%
Delta-8: 15.97%
Delta-10: 1.41%
Exo(Delta-11): 1.66%
Total Cannabinoids: 75.23%
Total Terpenes: 1.96%
No product reviews
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
