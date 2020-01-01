Developing a product is no easy task, we’ve been there. We want to share our expertise with you, while also guiding you through the process of manufacturing your own product. From idea development to final delivery, you won’t be disappointed. We are committed to creating the best quality CBD products on the market. To ensure that we harvest the highest grade of CBD our quality control begins even before the planting process. All of our products and ingredients are made and sourced locally. We ensure that our products are safe, effective, and affordable to fit your business needs. At Hemp Labs of America, we are constantly developing new ways to increase the effectiveness of our CBD manufacturing process to better serve our clients. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the many cannabinoids found to naturally occur in the cannabis plant. Safe for both human and animal consumption, CBD can be used in many different ways including orally and topically. Due to its non-psychoactive nature, CBD has quickly become a preferred choice for many who are dealing with pain, inflammation, anxiety and more. People who use it daily have reported significant improvement in dealing with symptoms associated with arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy and other health-related issues.