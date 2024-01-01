This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Gary Payton THCA Flower.



Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid strain bred by Cookies and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining The Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. Gary Payton increases your desire to socialize and talk to others. It relaxes you and can leave you locked to the couch for the evening at higher doses. It's been said to be good for stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD, chronic pain, social anxiety, and ADHD.



All Hemp Living THCA flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.



THCA - 28.7%

THC - 0.29%



This product is legal hemp flower containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Show more