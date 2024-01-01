This is a 1g pre-roll of Hemp Living Gary Payton THCA Flower. Best enjoyed with friends, these are rolled in high-end, natural, unbleached papers, so each burn is smooth and controlled.



Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid strain bred by Cookies and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining The Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. Gary Payton increases your desire to socialize and talk to others. It relaxes you and can leave you locked to the couch for the evening at higher doses. It's been said to be good for stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD, chronic pain, social anxiety, and ADHD.



All Hemp Living THCA flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.



THCA - 28.7%

THC - 0.29%



This product is legal hemp flower that contains less than 0.3% THC in compliance of the 2018 US Farm Bill.

