This is a 3.5g Jar of Hemp Living Gary Payton THCA Flower.



Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining The Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.



All Hemp Living THCA flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.



THCA - 28.7%

THC - 0.29%



This product is legal hemp flower containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

