Hemp Living - THCA Flower 3.5g Jar - Gary Payton

by Hemp Living
THC —CBD —

About this product

This is a 3.5g Jar of Hemp Living Gary Payton THCA Flower.

Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining The Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

All Hemp Living THCA flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

THCA - 28.7%
THC - 0.29%

This product is legal hemp flower containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

