About this product

Swap out your checkout counter chewing gum and do something good for yourself with CanChew® CBD Gum. This unique sugar-free gum is made with 50 mg of non-GMO hemp oil per piece and packs 10 mg of CBD in each serving. Now supplementing your diet with CBD hemp oil is as easy as popping a piece of delicious mint gum in your mouth. Doubling as a nutritional supplement, CanChew Gum is the easiest way to integrate CBD into your routine. Each steam-distilled piece of gum in our 32-piece pack preserves the integrity of the CBD oil extracted from our specially selected hemp crops, so you get all the benefits of all-natural hemp in each piece.