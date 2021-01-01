About this product

The purest way to include our CBD hemp oil in your daily routine, our Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Green Label is as close to the original plant as you can get in hemp supplements. Extracted using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™, our hemp oil is an impeccably clean way to add CBD to your diet. Our RSHO™ is also naturally abundant in CBD, vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids. Each Green Label tube contains 1500 mg of CBD pressed directly from the hemp plant’s stalk and packaged in its raw form.