The purest way to include our CBD hemp oil in your daily routine, our Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Blue Label is decarboxylated for increased CBD content. Extracted using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™, our hemp oil is an impeccably clean way to add CBD to your diet. Our RSHO™ is naturally abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids. Each Blue Label tube contains 1700 mg of decarboxylated CBD in its unfiltered oil, retaining the raw hemp’s nutritional value while maximizing CBD content.